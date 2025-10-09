ES ES FR FR
"I don't like it, and I don't think it's right for the players." - Frenkie de Jong shares his opinion on Barcelona matches in the USA

Barcelona midfielder voices discontent over La Liga fixture being moved to the US
Football news Today, 09:55
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona is presented to the fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The Dutchman believes this move undermines football traditions.

Details: The 28-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has spoken out regarding the decision to move the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Villarreal to another continent:

"I don't like that we are going there to play, and I don't agree with it. It's unfair to the competition. I don't like it, and I don't think it's right for the players. For the clubs, it's a way to increase their global popularity—probably that's the main reason. I understand their position, but I don't share it," the midfielder admitted.

De Jong also believes that such a long-haul flight will not benefit the players, who are already facing an extremely congested fixture list:

"We are constantly complaining about the number of matches and trips. The clubs will make money from this, but I don't agree with a Spanish league match being played in Miami. And I understand that other clubs might also be against it."

Reminder: Exception! Official: UEFA allows La Liga and Serie A matches to be played outside Europe

