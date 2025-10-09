"I don't like it, and I don't think it's right for the players." - Frenkie de Jong shares his opinion on Barcelona matches in the USA

Barcelona midfielder voices discontent over La Liga fixture being moved to the US

The Dutchman believes this move undermines football traditions.

Details: The 28-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has spoken out regarding the decision to move the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Villarreal to another continent:

"I don't like that we are going there to play, and I don't agree with it. It's unfair to the competition. I don't like it, and I don't think it's right for the players. For the clubs, it's a way to increase their global popularity—probably that's the main reason. I understand their position, but I don't share it," the midfielder admitted.

De Jong also believes that such a long-haul flight will not benefit the players, who are already facing an extremely congested fixture list:

"We are constantly complaining about the number of matches and trips. The clubs will make money from this, but I don't agree with a Spanish league match being played in Miami. And I understand that other clubs might also be against it."

Barcelona captain Frenkie de Jong has voiced his opposition to the announcement that the Catalan side's LALIGA game against Villarreal in December will be played in Miami. pic.twitter.com/XJpPdHANlK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 9, 2025

