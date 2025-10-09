"I don't like it, and I don't think it's right for the players." - Frenkie de Jong shares his opinion on Barcelona matches in the USA
The Dutchman believes this move undermines football traditions.
Details: The 28-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has spoken out regarding the decision to move the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Villarreal to another continent:
"I don't like that we are going there to play, and I don't agree with it. It's unfair to the competition. I don't like it, and I don't think it's right for the players. For the clubs, it's a way to increase their global popularity—probably that's the main reason. I understand their position, but I don't share it," the midfielder admitted.
De Jong also believes that such a long-haul flight will not benefit the players, who are already facing an extremely congested fixture list:
"We are constantly complaining about the number of matches and trips. The clubs will make money from this, but I don't agree with a Spanish league match being played in Miami. And I understand that other clubs might also be against it."
