Jalen Brunson has updated the record for the New York Knicks team

The New York Knicks basketball player set a team record in the NBA playoffs, according to ESPN.

On the evening of April 28th, the Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers with a score of 97:92. In this game, Jalen Brunson scored 47 points. He spent 43 minutes and 32 seconds on the court, grabbed four rebounds, and made ten assists. Thus, Jalen set a Knicks record for the most points scored in a playoff game. The previous record belonged to Bernard King, who scored 46 points for the team in 1984.

