For the first time in 20 years, Minnesota has advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs

Basketball news 29 apr 2024, 04:18
Steven Perez
Overnight into Monday, April 29th, the fourth game of the first round of the NBA playoffs between Phoenix and Minnesota took place.

The Timberwolves emerged victorious with a score of 122, securing a series lead of 4-0. Consequently, Minnesota advances to the next round of the playoffs for only the second time in their history. According to ESPN, the last time this occurred was in 2004 when the team reached the conference finals but ultimately fell to the Lakers with a score of 2-4.

Furthermore, the Timberwolves had struggled for 19 seasons to advance past the opening round – marking the third-longest streak in league history. In the upcoming round of this year's playoffs, Minnesota will face the winner of the Denver-Lakers matchup in the conference semifinals, with the reigning champions currently leading 3-1.

By the way, the NBA has named the coach of the Oklahoma team as the best coach of this season. Recall that Dailysports has prepared the schedule, results, and playoff bracket for you.

