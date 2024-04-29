The NBA has named the Coach of the Year

The NBA has announced the head coach of the Oklahoma team as the top coach of this season, as reported by NBA Communications.

Mark Daigneault surpassed Jamal Mosley of Orlando and Chris Finch of Minnesota. The specialist secured 89 out of 100 first-place votes in the journalists' balloting and garnered a total of 473 points.

Oklahoma concluded the regular season with a record of 57–25, enabling them to clinch the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is the recipient of the Red Auerbach Trophy as the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year. pic.twitter.com/f0UEJ30QAs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 28, 2024

Daigneault was appointed as an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015-16 season, reuniting with head coach Billy Donovan. With this move, Daigneault became the fourth consecutive head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue to ascend from an NBA assistant.

Following the 2019-20 season, Oklahoma and head coach Billy Donovan mutually agreed to part ways as the team transitioned into a rebuilding phase. On November 11, 2020, the Thunder appointed Daigneault as the new head coach of the team, making him the fourth head coach in Thunder history.

