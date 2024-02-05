Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
In the African Nations Cup, the semifinal matches are set to take place. In one of them, the tournament host, Ivory Coast, will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: what to know about the match?
Ivory Coast secured only one victory in the group stage. Additionally, they suffered two defeats against Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. In the knockout stage, they progressed through a penalty shootout against the defending champion, Senegal, and triumphed in overtime against Mali. The Democratic Republic of the Congo played to three draws in the group stage (twice 1-1 and once 0-0). In the Round of 16, Congo defeated Egypt in a penalty shootout (2-1), and in the quarterfinals, they emerged victorious over Guinea with a score of 3-1.
Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: when and where the match will take place
The semifinal match of the African Nations Cup between Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will take place on Wednesday, February 7, starting at 21:00 Central European Time. Start times for the match in different countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 12:00
- New York 15:00
- Panama 15:00
- Toronto 15:00
- Port of Spain 16:00
- London 20:00
- Yaoundé 21:00
- Abuja 20:00
- Cape Town 22:00
Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary in different countries. It's worth noting that not all countries will have a broadcast of the match. For international audiences, the match will be streamed on Bet365.
Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch this game in your country.
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Cameroon - CRTV, Canal+, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, New World Sport
- Canada - beIN Sports, fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - Startimes Sports, KBC, Channel 1, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
- Nigeria - Canal+, Startimes, Star Times, AfroSport TV
- South Africa - Startimes Sports, SuperSport, SABC Plus
- Uganda - Startimes, Sanyuka Prime, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, New World Sport1New World Sport App
- United Kingdom - Sky Sports, BBC
- United States - beIN Sports
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports
- Angola - Girassol TV, TPA 2, AfroSport TV
- Barbados- SportsMax
- Botswana- YTV
- British Virgin Islands- SportsMax
- Cayman Islands- SportsMax
- Dominica- SportsMax
- Gambia- AfroSport, Canal+
- Ghana- StarTimes, Canal+, AfroSport TV
- Grenada- SportsMax
- Hong Kong- beIN Sports
- India- FanCode
- Ireland- Sky Sports
- Jamaica- SportsMax
- Liberia- AfroSport TV
- Madagascar- New World Sport App, New World Sport1StarTimes App
- Malawi- StarTimes App
- Mauritius- New World Sport App, New World Sport1
- Namibia- NBC TV
- Palestine- beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports MAX 3 ArabiabeIN Sports 1 AFCONbeIN Sports 2 AFCON
- Rwanda- New World Sport1, Canal+, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
- Singapore- beIN Sports
- South Sudan- beIN Sports
- Sudan- beIN SPORTS
- Tanzania- Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
- Trinidad and Tobago- SportsMax AppSports Max 2
- Zambia- ZNBC Zambia, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, New World Sport App, New World Sport1
- Zimbabwe- AfroSport TV, ZBC TV, New World Sport App, New World Sport1