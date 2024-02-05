Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

In the African Nations Cup, the semifinal matches are set to take place. In one of them, the tournament host, Ivory Coast, will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: what to know about the match?

Ivory Coast secured only one victory in the group stage. Additionally, they suffered two defeats against Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. In the knockout stage, they progressed through a penalty shootout against the defending champion, Senegal, and triumphed in overtime against Mali. The Democratic Republic of the Congo played to three draws in the group stage (twice 1-1 and once 0-0). In the Round of 16, Congo defeated Egypt in a penalty shootout (2-1), and in the quarterfinals, they emerged victorious over Guinea with a score of 3-1.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo: when and where the match will take place

The semifinal match of the African Nations Cup between Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will take place on Wednesday, February 7, starting at 21:00 Central European Time. Start times for the match in different countries around the world: