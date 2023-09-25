RU RU NG NG
Ivan Toney has returned to training with Brentford

Ivan Toney has returned to training with Brentford

Football news
Ivan Toney has returned to training with Brentford Photo: https://twitter.com/eurofootcom

English striker Ivan Toney has returned to training with Brentford, reports EuroFoot.

The footballer returned to training with the main team. His suspension runs until January 17, 2024, after that, he will be able to return to official matches for Brentford.

It will be recalled that Brentford's forward Ivan Toni has been disqualified for eight months due to betting. In the period from February 2017 to January 2021, the player committed 262 violations. Because of this, the main star of Brentford and the England national team was left without football until the end of the year.

In November 2022, the striker was charged with 232 alleged betting breaches, with a further 30 charges a month later. The FA assesses these offenses on a case-by-case basis, so any previous examples of players breaking betting rules are not expected to affect the severity of the punishment Ivan could receive.

As a result, the Englishman was banned for eight months, as it was found that he had placed bets on his team. During the period, the forward played for Scunthorpe, Wigan, Peterborough and Brentford.

Brentford will play against Tottenham on January 30 and against Manchester City on February 3.

