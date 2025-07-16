Ivan Jurić urgently hospitalized due to respiratory tract inflammation

Thank goodness, everything turned out well.

Details: Today, the press service of Italian club Atalanta announced that head coach Ivan Jurić was hospitalized due to a respiratory tract infection caused by an infection.

“His current clinical condition is improving significantly, and he is expected to be discharged from the medical facility in the coming days,” the statement reads.

It was also reported that Jurić was admitted to the ENT department of the Bolognini Hospital in Seriate, headed by Dr. Davide Panchieri.

According to the press service, Jurić is already on the mend and will be able to return to leading the team in the coming days.

Reminder: Ivan Jurić was officially appointed as the new head coach of Atalanta