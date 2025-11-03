ES ES FR FR
"It's very tempting." Saliba comments on Real Madrid interest

The player has spoken about Real’s interest.
Today, 05:01
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
William Saliba extended his contract with Arsenal despite Real Madrid’s desire to sign him. Now, the centre-back himself has addressed the situation.

Details: The French defender admitted that it is very tempting when a club like Real Madrid shows interest, but he insists that his focus remains on winning with Arsenal first.

Quote: “Of course, it’s really tempting when such a club is interested in you, but I wanted to win titles with Arsenal first before thinking about anything else,” Saliba told Telefoot.

After their 2–0 victory over Burnley in the 10th round of the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s side extended their remarkable run — now boasting nine consecutive wins and seven straight clean sheets.

