"It's satisfying to score against teams that told you a few years ago you were old and past your peak" - Bradley Grobler on goals against Chiefs

The player didn't hold back.
Football news Today, 02:12
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Bradley Grobler with the award for best player of the match https://www.idiskitimes.co.za

Chiefs suffer their first defeat of the season.

Details: Yesterday, in the 6th round of the Betway Premierships, Sekhukhune United claimed a 3-1 away victory over Kaizer Chiefs.

Veteran striker Bradley Grobler, 37, struck twice in this match and delivered a candid and witty interview after the final whistle:

"Honestly, I feel fantastic. I haven't trained for the past four days. I had a throat and chest infection, arrived late to camp yesterday, and played. Sometimes, it's just satisfying to score against teams that, four, five, six years ago, told you that you were too old and past your best, so it feels good to put goals past those teams.

I think today we put in a great performance. A performance that will probably make people take us a little more seriously, but we don't want to put that kind of pressure on ourselves. Of course, we want to keep going and win every match.

I think today we put in a great performance. A performance that will probably make people take us a little more seriously, but we don't want to put that kind of pressure on ourselves. Of course, we want to keep going and win every match. I have nothing against the [Chiefs] as a team, as I said, it's just satisfying because six or seven years ago they told me I was already too old and past my best, and honestly, it feels great to score against them." Grobler admitted.

A few years ago, rumors circulated in the media that Bradley might join Kaizer Chiefs, but at the time the “Amakhosi” dismissed the idea, believing Grobler was too old and his best days were behind him.

