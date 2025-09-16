Polokwane City vs Golden Arrows. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 17, 2025
On Wednesday, September 17, Polokwane City and Golden Arrows will face off in the 6th round of the Betway Premiership. Read on for more details about the teams and a match prediction in this article.
See also: Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips 17 September 2025
Match preview
Polokwane City have had a sluggish start to the campaign. The team from the namesake city has drawn three times, picked up a single win over Sivulele (1-0), and narrowly lost to Kaizer Chiefs (0-1). Across five matches, only four goals have been scored in their games.
Like many African sides, Polokwane opt for a defensive style, sitting deep and relying on rare counterattacks. This has resulted in lackluster performances with few goals and uninspiring football.
Golden Arrows kicked off the season slightly better: after a loss to Sivulele in the opening round (1-3), they defeated Richards Bay at home (1-0), and clinched a victory against Maghessi in round four (2-1). In addition, they drew with Durban City (1-1) and suffered a defeat to Kaizer Chiefs (0-1).
Under Mankoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows don't just sit back—they're one of the league's most prolific teams, with 11 goals scored in matches involving them. While their defense isn't always rock solid, their attack is capable of capitalizing on even the smallest of opportunities.
Probable lineups
Polokwane: Bwire, Mantosi, Mvundiella, Nkaki, Motsa, Mafangule, Kambala, Ramabu, Mnguni, Dlamini, Tshabalala
Golden Arrows: Ngcobo, Phillips, Komara, Jiyane, Mabaso, Shitolo, Dlamini, Ndlovu, Sithole, Ayabulela, Dion
Match facts and head-to-head
- In the last five head-to-head meetings, Golden Arrows have three wins and two draws
- Polokwane have scored just two goals in five rounds
- Golden Arrows have conceded in eight consecutive matches
Prediction
Despite the overall goal drought in the Betway Premiership, I believe both teams have the attacking quality to make the most of their chances. My prediction: over 1.5 total goals at 1.67 odds.