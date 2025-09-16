Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.67 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Wednesday, September 17, Polokwane City and Golden Arrows will face off in the 6th round of the Betway Premiership. Read on for more details about the teams and a match prediction in this article.

Match preview

Polokwane City have had a sluggish start to the campaign. The team from the namesake city has drawn three times, picked up a single win over Sivulele (1-0), and narrowly lost to Kaizer Chiefs (0-1). Across five matches, only four goals have been scored in their games.

Like many African sides, Polokwane opt for a defensive style, sitting deep and relying on rare counterattacks. This has resulted in lackluster performances with few goals and uninspiring football.

Golden Arrows kicked off the season slightly better: after a loss to Sivulele in the opening round (1-3), they defeated Richards Bay at home (1-0), and clinched a victory against Maghessi in round four (2-1). In addition, they drew with Durban City (1-1) and suffered a defeat to Kaizer Chiefs (0-1).

Under Mankoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows don't just sit back—they're one of the league's most prolific teams, with 11 goals scored in matches involving them. While their defense isn't always rock solid, their attack is capable of capitalizing on even the smallest of opportunities.

Probable lineups

Polokwane: Bwire, Mantosi, Mvundiella, Nkaki, Motsa, Mafangule, Kambala, Ramabu, Mnguni, Dlamini, Tshabalala



Golden Arrows: Ngcobo, Phillips, Komara, Jiyane, Mabaso, Shitolo, Dlamini, Ndlovu, Sithole, Ayabulela, Dion

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five head-to-head meetings, Golden Arrows have three wins and two draws

Polokwane have scored just two goals in five rounds

Golden Arrows have conceded in eight consecutive matches

Prediction

Despite the overall goal drought in the Betway Premiership, I believe both teams have the attacking quality to make the most of their chances. My prediction: over 1.5 total goals at 1.67 odds.