Former Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe set for European return

The player has agreed terms with Rizespor

Zimbabwe international defender Teenage Hadebe is planning a return to Europe in the upcoming January transfer window. Last year, Hadebe rejoined MLS side Cincinnati after parting ways with Turkish club Konyaspor.

After 21 matches in the United States, the defender may be on his way out, with a move to Turkish side Rizespor on the cards. According to Africafoot, the club has reached an agreement with Cincinnati on Hadebe's transfer for approximately €2.5 million (around 50 million rand).

The 29-year-old defender is expected to sign a three-year contract with his new club. It's worth noting that Hadebe is already familiar with Turkish football. After his stint with Kaizer Chiefs, he played for Yeni Malatyaspor and last year made 12 appearances for Konyaspor.