It's business! Lamine Yamal registers his signature celebration as a personal brand

Yamal will now have his own clothing brand.

The young Spaniard is earning not just from football.

Details: According to COPE, the 18-year-old winger from Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Lamine Yamal, has registered his '304' mark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for clothing, sneakers, and backpacks.

The '304' mark is part of Yamal's trademark goal celebration, and now the player plans to monetize this gesture.

It is reported that the number represents the last three digits of the postal code of his neighborhood, Rocafonda, in Mataró.

