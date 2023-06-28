Italy miraculously did not fly out of the European Youth Championship

In the 3rd round of the group stage of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Italian national team lost to the Norwegian national team with a score of 0-1.

The only goal came in the middle of the second half from Erik Botheim.

With three points, Italy finished in second place in Group D and advanced to the quarter-finals. Norway, also with three points, finished in third place, behind Italy on goal difference, and concluded their participation in the tournament.

Italy U21 - Norway U21: 0-1 (0-0)

Goal: Botheim 65' - 0-1

Italy U21: Carnesecchi, Bellanova (Cambiaso 71'), Okoli, Lovato, Scalvini (Cancellieri 76'), Parisi, Tonali, Ricci, Rovella (Miretti 71'), Pellegrini (Colombo 62'), Nwankwo (Cambiaaggi 62').

Norway U21: Klaesson, Sebulonsen, Heggebo, Daland, Wolfe (Kamanski 81'), Hove, Evjen (Nusa 58'), Kitolano (Zafeiris 81'), Saele (Sahraoui 70'), Botheim, Jatta (Borch 58').