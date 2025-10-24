It turned out to be more serious. Iñaki Williams suffers tendon injury

It seems Athletic are losing their leader.

In their last match, Athletic Bilbao defeated Qarabağ 3–1 in the UEFA Champions League, but there was unfortunate news for the Basques.

Details: Earlier, it was reported that Iñaki Williams sustained an injury and left the pitch in the first half. However, the club has now provided an update on his condition.

Quote: “The player continues his recovery at the Lezama training center. Following further medical examinations, it has been determined that Iñaki Williams has sustained a serious injury to the long adductor muscle in his right leg, with tendon involvement,” the statement read.

Jeremie Frimpong also picked up an injury and had to leave the field. After the match, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that the Dutchman will be sidelined for several weeks.

Reminder: Gúrúzeta became only the fourth player in Athletic’s history to score two or more goals in a single Champions League or European Cup match.