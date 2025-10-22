ES ES FR FR
In Athletic Bilbao's history! Gorka Guruzeta becomes only the fourth player in club history to score two or more goals in European competitions

Historic brace
Football news Today, 14:58
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the third round of the Champions League against Azerbaijan's Qarabag, the Basque club secured a 3-1 victory. The main hero of the match was Athletic’s forward Gorka Guruzeta, who netted a brace.

Details: Guruzeta has become only the fourth player in the club's history to score two or more goals in a single Champions League/European Cup match. Previously, this feat was achieved only by José Luis Artetxe (hat trick in 1956), Merodio (1956), and Ignacio Uribe (1957).

Reminder: Athletic Bilbao scored their first home goal in the Champions League in 11 years.

