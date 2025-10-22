In Athletic Bilbao's history! Gorka Guruzeta becomes only the fourth player in club history to score two or more goals in European competitions
Historic brace
In the third round of the Champions League against Azerbaijan's Qarabag, the Basque club secured a 3-1 victory. The main hero of the match was Athletic’s forward Gorka Guruzeta, who netted a brace.
Details: Guruzeta has become only the fourth player in the club's history to score two or more goals in a single Champions League/European Cup match. Previously, this feat was achieved only by José Luis Artetxe (hat trick in 1956), Merodio (1956), and Ignacio Uribe (1957).
Reminder: Athletic Bilbao scored their first home goal in the Champions League in 11 years.