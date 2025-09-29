It is now clear when to expect Cole Palmer and Liam Delap back on the pitch

When the players will be able to help the team.

Cole Palmer and Liam Delap are sidelined with injuries and currently unavailable for Chelsea, but the timeline for their return has been revealed.

Details: According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, Liam Delap is set to return in eight weeks. As for Cole Palmer, he will not require surgery and is expected to be back in action right after the October international break.

Earlier, we reported that Delap himself is now targeting a full comeback in 2026. In his appearances for Chelsea, Delap has scored three goals and provided one assist. He sustained his injury in the match against Fulham, where he lasted only 14 minutes on the pitch.

Reminder: Wesley Fofana suffered a suspected concussion in a cup tie, which means under current protocols he must remain out for 12 days.