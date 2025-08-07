It is known who is the main candidate for Barcelona's captain's armband instead of ter Stegen

Marc-André ter Stegen has fallen out of favor at Barcelona, and the club is already considering who will become the next captain of the Catalans.

Details: According to journalist Javi Miguel, the leading candidate for the captain's armband right now is Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Marc-André ter Stegen has decided not to sign the medical statement required by the club. In response, Barcelona is considering taking legal action against the German.

The management of the reigning Spanish champions is confident that they can win the legal battle against the German goalkeeper.

Recall: Ter Stegen's current contract with Barcelona runs until 2028, but after a recent conflict with Hansi Flick, the player was shown the door. Marc-André himself made it clear that he finds this treatment unacceptable and has no intention of leaving quietly.