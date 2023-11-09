It is known whether Barcelona will strengthen in the winter transfer window

Barcelona is grappling with significant financial challenges, impacting their transfer policy, as reported by Sport.es.

According to sources, Barcelona will only be able to secure new players if they offload some of their current squad members. However, even under these conditions, not all the proceeds may be allocated to new signings. The head coach of the team, Xavi, has already conveyed that the sole newcomer in January will be Vitor Roque from Atletico Paranaense, who signed a contract in the summer but has yet to be officially registered.

Barcelona currently leads their group in the Champions League. In La Liga, after 12 fixtures, the Catalans stand in third place.

As a reminder, Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, held a meeting with the team to discuss pride and commitment. The coach conducted a 45-minute session with the Barcelona players, initiating the conversation with his thoughts on pride and commitment.

Subsequently, he sought the opinions of the players, urging them to express themselves openly. Particularly active in their contributions were Marc-André ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo. Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gündogan also shared their thoughts. According to sources, the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere.