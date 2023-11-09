RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news It is known whether Barcelona will strengthen in the winter transfer window

It is known whether Barcelona will strengthen in the winter transfer window

Football news Today, 10:14
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
It is known whether Barcelona will strengthen in the winter transfer window It is known whether Barcelona will strengthen in the winter transfer window

Barcelona is grappling with significant financial challenges, impacting their transfer policy, as reported by Sport.es.

According to sources, Barcelona will only be able to secure new players if they offload some of their current squad members. However, even under these conditions, not all the proceeds may be allocated to new signings. The head coach of the team, Xavi, has already conveyed that the sole newcomer in January will be Vitor Roque from Atletico Paranaense, who signed a contract in the summer but has yet to be officially registered.

Barcelona currently leads their group in the Champions League. In La Liga, after 12 fixtures, the Catalans stand in third place.

As a reminder, Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, held a meeting with the team to discuss pride and commitment. The coach conducted a 45-minute session with the Barcelona players, initiating the conversation with his thoughts on pride and commitment.

Subsequently, he sought the opinions of the players, urging them to express themselves openly. Particularly active in their contributions were Marc-André ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo. Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gündogan also shared their thoughts. According to sources, the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain Champions League
Popular news
Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents
Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League
The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place
Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record
The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed
Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:45 Following Italy. Second team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup has been determined Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:33 Luis Diaz's father has been released by kidnappers Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 14:44 UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax Football news Today, 13:56 Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atlético
Sport Predictions
Football 10 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball 10 nov 2023 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey 10 nov 2023 Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023