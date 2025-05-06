It is known when the Brazil national team plans to announce the new head coach

After Dorival Júnior stepped down this spring, the Brazil national team has yet to appoint a new head coach. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is widely tipped for the role, but the Italian has not yet been released from his current post. However, the Seleção can't afford to wait much longer.

Details: Rodrigo Caetano, general director of the Brazilian Football Federation, has revealed that the process of selecting a new head coach will be completed no later than next week.

Quote: "This is a matter of confidential negotiations. It's practically impossible for us to comment on the likelihood. We understand that choosing the head coach for the Brazil national team is a matter of immense national responsibility, and we intend to make our decision no later than next week," stated a representative of the Brazilian management.

Reminder: This aligns with recent reports suggesting that Ancelotti could leave Real Madrid as soon as this week, specifically after El Clásico, which is scheduled for this coming Sunday.