It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach

It has become known whether Massimiliano Allegri will become the head coach of Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittiahad.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, such an appointment should not be expected, despite rumours in the media.

Juventus sacked Massimiliano Allegri as the team's head coach last week. The main candidate to become Allegri's successor at the Turin club is Bologna head coach Thiago Motta.

Recall that in July 2014, Allegri was appointed as the new head coach of Juventus Turin, succeeding Antonio Conte. At the end of the 2018/2019 season, Allegri left the club.

In five years, under Allegri's leadership, the Zebras won 5 Italian Champions League titles, 4 times the Italian Cup and twice the Italian Super Cup. The club, with Allegri at the helm, also reached the UEFA Champions League finals twice.

In May 2021, Allegri took charge of Juventus for the second time, but this time he left the club in scandal.