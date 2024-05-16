A major scandal in Italy. Juventus head coach threatened a journalist after match against Atalanta

Juventus narrowly defeated Atalanta (1:0) to claim victory in the Italian Cup. However, despite the positive outcome, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri found himself in hot water after the game.

According to Italian media reports, Allegri engaged in a heated verbal altercation with Guido Vaciago, the director of the Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, immediately after the final whistle, even resorting to threats.

"You [expletive]! Write the truth in your newspaper, not what the club's management feeds you. I know where to find you, where to wait for you. I'll come and smack you with your newspaper. Write the truth!" Allegri's speech was quoted by Guido Vaciago.

Juventus currently sits in fourth place in Serie A with two matches remaining. The Bianconeri are enduring a challenging season, and Allegri's position at the club appears precarious.

Rumors about Allegri's possible dismissal at the end of the season abound in the media, and his relationship with the club's leadership has reportedly soured.