Chelsea crushed PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup final with a 3-0 scoreline, securing not only the trophy but also a hefty prize purse.

Details: According to the BBC, the English side received the highest prize money in the tournament. Chelsea pocketed £84 million throughout the competition. PSG came in second with £78.4 million, while Real Madrid claimed third place with £66.5 million.

If we convert these earnings into a percentage relative to the clubs' revenues, Auckland City saw the biggest increase—an astonishing 676%. Chelsea's growth reached 16%, while PSG posted an 11% rise.

The match was decided in the first half. The English side stunned their opponents with three goals, turning the second half into a mere formality. Palmer shone for the Blues, netting a brace and providing an assist for João Pedro.

Reminder: The final whistle not only sealed a confident victory for the Englishmen, but also sparked a mass brawl in the center of the pitch involving both teams' players, with PSG head coach Luis Enrique intervening.