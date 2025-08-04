RU RU ES ES FR FR
It didn't work out! Pep Guardiola officially divorces his wife.

It didn't work out! Pep Guardiola officially divorces his wife.

The marriage contract will be terminated in the coming days.
Football news Today, 10:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Pep Guardiola and his wife during Oktoberfest Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Pep is now officially a bachelor.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, 54-year-old Pep Guardiola and his still legal wife, Cristina Serra, have decided to go through with their divorce.

It's reported that the decision was actually made back in December of last year, but the couple tried to salvage their marriage—unfortunately, their efforts were in vain.

Guardiola and Serra were together for 30 years, but couldn't keep the spark alive as before, which ultimately led to their separation. Their marriage was officially registered in 2014, but it is expected to end in 2025.

The couple also have three children: Maria Guardiola, Valentina Guardiola, and Marius Guardiola.

Reminder: Still on good terms after the split: Pep Guardiola spotted with ex-wife at an Oasis concert

Manchester City
English Premier League
