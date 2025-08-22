RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sensational form.
Football news Today, 16:38
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Harry Kane Getty Images

Bayern Munich hosted Leipzig in the opening round of the Bundesliga and dismantled them with a 6-0 rout. The match turned out to be a milestone for Harry Kane.

Details: The English striker netted three goals in just 14 minutes—from the 64th to the 78th. According to Squawka, Kane now boasts the same number of hat-tricks in the Bundesliga and the Premier League—eight apiece. He has also racked up 65 goals in 64 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Kane joined Bayern on August 12, 2023, just two weeks after his 30th birthday, signing a deal with the German giants through June 2027.

Reminder: The renowned portal Opta, famous for its data-driven forecasts using a supercomputer, has published calculations predicting the next Bundesliga champion.

