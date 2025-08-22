Bayern Munich hosted Leipzig in the opening round of the Bundesliga and dismantled them with a 6-0 rout. The match turned out to be a milestone for Harry Kane.

Details: The English striker netted three goals in just 14 minutes—from the 64th to the 78th. According to Squawka, Kane now boasts the same number of hat-tricks in the Bundesliga and the Premier League—eight apiece. He has also racked up 65 goals in 64 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane has now scored as many hat-tricks in the Bundesliga as he did in the Premier League (8 each).



He's scored 65 goals in 64 Bundesliga games, which is

at least six more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since he joined Bayern. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/DhUs2R8nFt — Squawka (@Squawka) August 22, 2025

Kane joined Bayern on August 12, 2023, just two weeks after his 30th birthday, signing a deal with the German giants through June 2027.

Reminder: The renowned portal Opta, famous for its data-driven forecasts using a supercomputer, has published calculations predicting the next Bundesliga champion.