"It depends on the club": Donnarumma opens up about his future at PSG

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has addressed mounting speculation about his future at the club, delivering a direct and insightful response to questions regarding a possible contract extension.

Details: According to the 25-year-old Italian, he has just one year left on his current deal, and his fate is in the hands of the club's management.

"I have one year left on my contract... everything depends on the club. If PSG wants me to stay, I will stay. We just need to sign a new contract. But it all depends on the club," Donnarumma said in a recent interview.

The goalkeeper, who joined PSG in 2021 after leaving Milan, has since established himself as the team's first-choice shot-stopper. Having fended off competition from Keylor Navas, Donnarumma has cemented his No. 1 role under Luis Enrique, consistently performing in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

The Italian keeper's contract with the Parisian club runs until the summer of 2026.

Reminder: Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrated emotionally with the fans after yesterday's 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.