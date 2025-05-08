Paris hero. Gigi Donnarumma celebrates PSG reaching the Champions League final with fans

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made his way over to the supporters’ stand after the final whistle in the match against London’s Arsenal—a clash that propelled the French side into the Champions League final. The Italian shot-stopper decided to thank the fans for their unwavering support throughout the match by gifting them his goalkeeper gloves.

The Instagram channel 433 shared a video showing Donnarumma approaching the PSG supporters' section after the match and tossing his match-worn gloves to a lucky fan.

It’s worth noting that Gianluigi delivered yet another stellar performance, making several crucial saves in the opening stages of the encounter. Arsenal started the game with real intensity, pushing hard for the vital early goal and creating a number of clear-cut chances.

Ultimately, PSG secured a 2-1 victory and reached the Champions League final for just the second time in the club’s history. The Parisians will now face Inter Milan, with the showdown set for May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Here’s an interesting fact: Inter Milan last lifted the Champions League trophy in 2010 by defeating Bayern, while PSG’s only previous final appearance came against the Munich side in 2020.