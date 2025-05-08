Chaos erupts: car plows into PSG fans during wild title celebrations

PSG defeated Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final and, for only the second time in their history, advanced to the tournament’s final. The streets of Paris descended into utter chaos.

Details: Several videos have surfaced online showing a car ramming into a crowd of people. At this moment, two supporters are in critical condition in the hospital. Minutes later, the same car was set on fire.

Additionally, construction equipment was used to knock down a traffic light. Several stores and businesses were looted, and buildings suffered significant damage.

Notably, before the match began, Paris police clashed with PSG fans. Law enforcement pushed supporters back with shields and deployed tear gas.

Reminder: In the final, PSG will face Inter — a historic showdown, as these two clubs have never met before in the competition.

PSG have never won the Champions League in their history and had only reached the final once prior to this season.