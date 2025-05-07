Tear gas was used. Police clash with PSG fans

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League between PSG and Arsenal is set to take place in Paris. However, tensions flared even before kickoff, forcing police to intervene.

Details: A video surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showing Paris police clashing with PSG supporters. Officers pushed fans back with shields and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

La police charge et gaz les supporters parisiens réunis aux abords du Parc des Princes avant la demi-finale de Ligue des champions PSG-Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/qnb0jCLo75 — Enzo Rabouy (@enzorabouyy) May 7, 2025

Meanwhile, Arsenal supporters were also reminded to prioritize their safety ahead of the match, as there was a risk of clashes with PSG ultras.

The official UEFA website published the starting lineups, and French winger Ousmane Dembélé was left out of PSG’s starting eleven for this crucial encounter.

Reminder: The second leg kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time at Parc des Princes. Our editorial team has prepared information on where and how to watch the match live.