It became known why Ronaldo will miss the AFC Champions League match

Al-Nasr will not be able to count on captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the next match.

According to Goal, team coach Luis Castro spoke about this.

According to the Portuguese coach, his compatriot will definitely miss the game of the 4th round of the Asian Champions League against Al-Duhail.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not play with Al-Duhail due to fatigue from a large number of matches in a row. I understand that many would like to see him, but he needs rest. He is not ready, but we have many other stars. This is not my "The decision to ignore the legend Cristiano is his physical capabilities. 48 hours ago he played one match, and before that it was 120 minutes in another," Goal quotes Castro as saying.

Interestingly, Al-Duhail has a number of star players playing for it. These include midfielder Philippe Coutinho and coach Christophe Galtier. The previous match between Al-Nasr and Al-Duhail ended with a score of 4:3, in that game Ronaldo scored two goals and provided an assist.