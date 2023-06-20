It became known where Fonseca will spend the new season

President of French club Lille Olivier Letang has spoken about the future of coach Paulo Fonseca at the club.

According to him, the Portuguese coach will stay with them for next season.

Letang is proud that Fonseca has been offered jobs at other teams, which shows the high level of his work at Lille.

"Fonseca is doing a great job and the club hopes to achieve its goals with him," he said.

Recall that Fonseca has been in charge of Lille since 2022. Last season, the team was fifth in the standings.