Main News

It became known how Real Madrid reacted to the situation with Mbappe

Football news Today, 03:00
It became known how Real Madrid reacted to the situation with Mbappe

It became known how the bosses of Real Madrid reacted to the situation with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

As you know, the “creamy” hoped to sign the player this summer, and he allegedly expressed his readiness. Recently it became known that he will remain in the French club.

As French journalist Frédéric Hermel told Real Madrid, there was no certainty that Mbappe would join them this summer.

“If there was a real confrontation between Mbappe and PSG, then the Parisians would have announced their intention to sell him on August 31 at 12:30, and then, perhaps, Real Madrid would have tried to do something. However, not for 250 million euros ", the source said.

The journalist also found out that there is no disappointment in the Spanish club due to the failed transfer, since there were no hopes for this transfer, even when Mbappe was out of the squad.

"I spoke with Florentino Perez about Mbappe's letter in which he said he would not renew his contract. Florentino was confident that Mbappe would stay at PSG this summer," the insider added.

He concluded by adding that Mbappe is not a priority for Real Madrid at the moment.

Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
