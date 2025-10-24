Is it possible? Bruno Fernandes reveals his ultimate goal

An ambitious statement.

Bruno Fernandes has been with Manchester United for several seasons but has yet to win major trophies with the club — something he remains determined to achieve.

Details: In an interview with Chris Wheeler, the Portuguese midfielder spoke about his main goal, which sounds particularly ambitious.

Quote: “My goal is to win the Premier League and the Champions League with Manchester United,” he said.

At the moment, Manchester United sit ninth in the Premier League table, having collected 13 points from eight matches and trailing the leaders by six. The team is not competing in European tournaments this season.

