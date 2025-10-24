ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Is it possible? Bruno Fernandes reveals his ultimate goal

Is it possible? Bruno Fernandes reveals his ultimate goal

An ambitious statement.
Football news Today, 16:38
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Is it possible? Bruno Fernandes reveals his ultimate goal Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes has been with Manchester United for several seasons but has yet to win major trophies with the club — something he remains determined to achieve.

Details: In an interview with Chris Wheeler, the Portuguese midfielder spoke about his main goal, which sounds particularly ambitious.

Quote: “My goal is to win the Premier League and the Champions League with Manchester United,” he said.

At the moment, Manchester United sit ninth in the Premier League table, having collected 13 points from eight matches and trailing the leaders by six. The team is not competing in European tournaments this season.

Reminder: 33-year-old German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen from Barcelona has reportedly been offered to several Premier League clubs.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Rúben Amorim reveals details of talks with Harry Maguire Football news Today, 09:19 Rúben Amorim reveals details of talks with Harry Maguire
Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match Football news Yesterday, 15:25 Marc-André ter Stegen could move to the Premier League this winter. Several English clubs are interested in signing the experienced goalkeeper
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 09:45 Joshua Zirkzee no longer wants to stay in Manchester. He is unhappy with his role in the team
Manchester United shows interest in Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller Transfer news 22 oct 2025, 14:20 Manchester United shows interest in Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller
Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest warms up prior to the Premier League match Football news 22 oct 2025, 05:25 Manchester United enters the race for Elliot Anderson
“Built to fail.” Jürgen Klopp on Manchester United in 2013 Football news 20 oct 2025, 04:37 “Built to fail.” Jürgen Klopp on Manchester United in 2013
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores