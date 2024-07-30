Is a move away possible? Guardiola has changed his tone on De Bruyne's future

A week ago, the media were abuzz with reports that Pep Guardiola had been "firm and clear" about Kevin De Bruyne's future with Manchester City, but the Citizens' manager is now not so categorical.

The Spaniard has now compared the midfielder to another legend of the reigning English champions, David Silva, who left the team as a free agent in the summer of 2020, and believes De Bruyne could do the same:

"The club informed me that they didn’t have an offer. I don’t know what will happen but I want him to stay. He was here before I arrived. He is the eldest (longest-serving) player here. It happened with David for example and other players, he has the credit to decide his future himself. What he has done for us is massive, so he can decide. The information I have now is he will stay," - Guardiola quoted by Goal.

Recall, earlier it was reported that the Saudi clubs offered De Bruyne a salary in the region of 52 million euros a year, but the Belgian himself rejected these proposals.