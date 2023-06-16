Inter's player gave all the money given at his wedding to charity
Football news Today, 03:37
Photo: Inter twitter
Inter's player Roberto Gagliardini had a wedding. His wife was model Nicole Ciocca.
According to Italian news agency ITASportPress, the couple made a generous gesture.
After the wedding, the couple donated all the proceeds from the event to Onlus Insuperabili, a charity.
Founded in Turin, the charity promotes sports to children with disabilities.
