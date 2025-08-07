Interesting move! Giovanni Simeone joins Torino
On loan for now.
Football news Today, 12:58Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
The experienced Argentine striker will boost Torino's attacking firepower for one season.
Details: Today, Torino's official X (formerly Twitter) page announced that Napoli forward Giovanni Simeone has joined the "Bulls" on loan.
The reported deal is valued at €1 million, with Torino set to cover the full salary of the player.
Last season, Simeone made 33 appearances for Napoli, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €5 million.
Throughout his career, the Argentine has played for clubs including River Plate, Banfield, Genoa, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Verona, and Napoli.
