Interesting move! Giovanni Simeone joins Torino

On loan for now.
Football news Today, 12:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Giovanni Simeone with the Scudetto trophy Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The experienced Argentine striker will boost Torino's attacking firepower for one season.

Details: Today, Torino's official X (formerly Twitter) page announced that Napoli forward Giovanni Simeone has joined the "Bulls" on loan.

The reported deal is valued at €1 million, with Torino set to cover the full salary of the player.

Last season, Simeone made 33 appearances for Napoli, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €5 million.

Throughout his career, the Argentine has played for clubs including River Plate, Banfield, Genoa, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Verona, and Napoli.

Reminder: Napoli plotting a bold raid on a Serie A rival

