RU RU NG NG
Main News Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A

Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A

Football news Today, 16:43
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Photo: Inter's Instagram/Author unknown

In the second round of the Italian Serie A, "Inter" secured a victory over "Cagliari" away from home. The match took place in Cagliari at the "Unipol Domus" stadium and ended with a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

In the middle of the first half, Denzel Dumfries opened the scoring, assisted by Marcus Thuram. In the 30th minute, Inter's advantage was extended by Lautaro Martinez, with Federico Dimarco providing the assist.

With six points, "Inter" moved up to the third place in the Serie A standings. "Cagliari" remained in 15th place with one point.

"Cagliari" - "Inter" - 0:2 (0:2, 0:0)
Goals: 0:1 - 21 Dumfries, 0:2 - 30 Martinez.

"Cagliari": Radunovic, Zappa (Shomurodov, 85), Dossena, Oert, Aoudjello, Nandez, Yankto (Acci, 60), Makumbu, Orestanio (Di Pardo, 46), Sulemana (Deiola, 85), Pavoletti (Luwumbu, 35).

"Inter": Sommer, Dumfries (Cuadrado, 71), Darmian, de Vrij, Bastoni, Dimarco (Carlos Augusto, 71), Mkhitaryan (Sensi, 82), Calhanoglu, Barella (Frattezi, 71), Thuram (Arnautovic, 77), Martinez.

Yellow cards: Mkhitaryan (81), Luwumbu (81).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Cagliari Inter Serie A Italy
Popular news
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news Today, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute Football news Yesterday, 11:05 Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute
Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again Football news Yesterday, 05:58 VIDEO. Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again
Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news 26 aug 2023, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news Today, 16:37 Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 16:15 Benzema's club won a crushing victory in the match of the championship of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:09 Neymar's club won a landslide victory in the match of the championship of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:50 Saudi Arabian club willing to pay €150m for Mohamed Salah Football news Today, 14:20 Experienced Liverpool defender could move to Rennes Football news Today, 14:12 Juventus has filed a lawsuit and is demanding 440 million euros from Inter Football news Today, 13:24 PSG offered 80 million euros for the French striker Football news Today, 12:52 Man City defender moves to Barcelona Football news Today, 12:24 Named the terms of recovery of the injured Vinicius Junior
Sport Predictions
Football 29 aug 2023 Pisa vs Parma prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Braga prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Molde prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023