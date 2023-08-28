Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A

In the second round of the Italian Serie A, "Inter" secured a victory over "Cagliari" away from home. The match took place in Cagliari at the "Unipol Domus" stadium and ended with a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

In the middle of the first half, Denzel Dumfries opened the scoring, assisted by Marcus Thuram. In the 30th minute, Inter's advantage was extended by Lautaro Martinez, with Federico Dimarco providing the assist.

With six points, "Inter" moved up to the third place in the Serie A standings. "Cagliari" remained in 15th place with one point.

"Cagliari" - "Inter" - 0:2 (0:2, 0:0)

Goals: 0:1 - 21 Dumfries, 0:2 - 30 Martinez.

"Cagliari": Radunovic, Zappa (Shomurodov, 85), Dossena, Oert, Aoudjello, Nandez, Yankto (Acci, 60), Makumbu, Orestanio (Di Pardo, 46), Sulemana (Deiola, 85), Pavoletti (Luwumbu, 35).

"Inter": Sommer, Dumfries (Cuadrado, 71), Darmian, de Vrij, Bastoni, Dimarco (Carlos Augusto, 71), Mkhitaryan (Sensi, 82), Calhanoglu, Barella (Frattezi, 71), Thuram (Arnautovic, 77), Martinez.

Yellow cards: Mkhitaryan (81), Luwumbu (81).