RU RU
Main News Inter want to buy Italy defender

Inter want to buy Italy defender

Football news Today, 09:30
Inter want to buy Italy defender Photo: Rafael Toloy's Instagram/Author unknown

Italian club Inter Milan is interested in Atalanta's defender and Italian national team player, Rafael Tolói, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, Inter Milan is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. Tolói could potentially replace Slovakian defender Milan Škriniar, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Inter turned their attention to Tolói after failing to secure the transfer of another Atalanta defender, Merih Demiral.

Rafael Tolói, 32 years old, has been playing for Atalanta since 2015. He joined the club from Bergamo from São Paulo. The transfer fee was 3.87 million euros. He has played a total of 272 matches for Atalanta in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists.

Tolói was born in Brazil but later acquired Italian citizenship. Since 2021, he has been playing for the Italian national team. He has played 14 matches for the Italian national team, scoring no goals and providing one assist, and he has received two yellow cards.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Atalanta Inter Serie A Italy
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news Yesterday, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:10 Napoli want to strengthen squad with European champions Football news Today, 09:30 Inter want to buy Italy defender Football news Today, 08:50 PSG want to buy the best young player of the championship in Norway Football news Today, 08:10 Ronaldo asks Manchester United defender to move to Al Nasr Football news Today, 07:30 Vinicius Junior wants a new status at Real Madrid Football news Today, 06:50 Real Madrid ready to sign Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 06:10 Newcastle announce signing of England midfielder Football news Today, 05:30 Chelsea offered 45 million euros for the talented Frenchman Football news Today, 04:50 Marseille close to signing African winger from Premier League Football news Today, 04:00 Bayern close to signing Sevilla star goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for PSG vs Al Nasr 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023