Inter want to buy Italy defender

Italian club Inter Milan is interested in Atalanta's defender and Italian national team player, Rafael Tolói, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, Inter Milan is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. Tolói could potentially replace Slovakian defender Milan Škriniar, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Inter turned their attention to Tolói after failing to secure the transfer of another Atalanta defender, Merih Demiral.

Rafael Tolói, 32 years old, has been playing for Atalanta since 2015. He joined the club from Bergamo from São Paulo. The transfer fee was 3.87 million euros. He has played a total of 272 matches for Atalanta in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists.

Tolói was born in Brazil but later acquired Italian citizenship. Since 2021, he has been playing for the Italian national team. He has played 14 matches for the Italian national team, scoring no goals and providing one assist, and he has received two yellow cards.