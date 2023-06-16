Inter want to buy German talent
Inter Milan is showing interest in German defender Jannik Aurel Bisseck from Aarhus, according to Sky Sport Italia.
According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The release clause in Bisseck's contract is set at seven million euros. Inter Milan is willing to make the transfer, but on the condition of paying this amount over a period of two years.
In the current season, 22-year-old Bisseck has played 35 matches for Aarhus in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.
