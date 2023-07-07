Inter targeting Ukrainian goalkeeper

Milan football "Inter" has reached a preliminary agreement with the young Ukrainian goalkeeper of Donetsk "Shakhtar" Anatoly Trubin.

According to insider Nikolo Shkira, the agreement of the 21-year-old gatekeeper of the Ukrainian national team will be calculated until 2028.

The transfer will depend on whether Inter No. 1 Andre Onan leaves for Manchester United.

At the same time, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Trubin could be sold to Inter Milan for 10 million euros.

This amount was discussed at a recent meeting between representatives of the Milan club and representatives of Trubin's agency.

If Onana really leaves, then Inter can replace him with two new goalkeepers, one of whom is Trubin.

Note that the other day the young goalkeeper took off with the Ukrainian youth team from the European Championship. There, Ukraine reached the semifinals, where they lost to Spain with a score of 1:5. Trubin played in all five matches of the tournament, and before that he played in the matches of the main team in qualifying for Euro 2024.