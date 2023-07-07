EN RU
Main News Inter targeting Ukrainian goalkeeper

Inter targeting Ukrainian goalkeeper

Football news Today, 05:00
Inter targeting Ukrainian goalkeeper Photo: Shakhtar's twitter

Milan football "Inter" has reached a preliminary agreement with the young Ukrainian goalkeeper of Donetsk "Shakhtar" Anatoly Trubin.

According to insider Nikolo Shkira, the agreement of the 21-year-old gatekeeper of the Ukrainian national team will be calculated until 2028.

The transfer will depend on whether Inter No. 1 Andre Onan leaves for Manchester United.

At the same time, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Trubin could be sold to Inter Milan for 10 million euros.

This amount was discussed at a recent meeting between representatives of the Milan club and representatives of Trubin's agency.

If Onana really leaves, then Inter can replace him with two new goalkeepers, one of whom is Trubin.

Note that the other day the young goalkeeper took off with the Ukrainian youth team from the European Championship. There, Ukraine reached the semifinals, where they lost to Spain with a score of 1:5. Trubin played in all five matches of the tournament, and before that he played in the matches of the main team in qualifying for Euro 2024.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Shakhtar Donetsk Serie A Italy Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news Yesterday, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 Football news Yesterday, 02:00 Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news 05 july 2023, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
PSG announces new head coach Football news 05 july 2023, 11:32 PSG announces new head coach
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news 04 july 2023, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Mourinho signs with Atlético Madrid Football news Today, 05:00 Inter targeting Ukrainian goalkeeper Football news Today, 04:00 Perisic chose an unexpected club for himself Football news Today, 03:00 The leader of Real welcomed the "Turkish Messi" in the team Football news Today, 00:06 Brazilian president criticizes Ancelotti's appointment to local national team Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Riyad Mahrez close to leaving Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 15:10 Paulo Dybala could move to top English club Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Manchester United make new offer for Onana from Inter Football news Yesterday, 13:50 Brighton has increased the price for Moises Caicedo, who is being pursued by Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 13:34 AC Milan close to signing Chelsea striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Naftan vs Neman 7 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Greece U19 vs Spain U19 7 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Oerebro vs Oesters IF 7 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Slavia Mozyr vs Energetik-BGU 7 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bohemians vs Dundalk 7 July 2023 Football Today Gimnasia La Plata vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football Today Central Cordoba vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Cuiaba vs Bahia predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Palmeiras vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023