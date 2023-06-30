Inter said goodbye to the team leader

Inter's official website reported on the departure of defender Milan Škrinjar.

The Slovakian national team player played for the Milan team for six seasons.

On his account 246 official matches in which he scored 11 goals and made five assists.

With Milan he won five trophies, including the Italian championship, two Italian Cups and two Italian Supercups.

"Inter wished Milan Shkrinjar all the best in his future career. He will move to PSG in the near future.