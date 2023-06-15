Inter responded to Newcastle's offer for Barella

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan's Inter has refused to sell midfielder Nicolò Barella to Newcastle, who offered around €60 million for him.

According to the source, the management of the Italian club considers the player untouchable. However, it is not ruled out that the English club might make a new improved offer.

In the current season, 26-year-old Barella has played 52 matches in all competitions for Inter, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.