Inter parted ways with experienced defender

The press service of Milan "Inter" on the official website announced the departure of defender Danilo D'Ambrosio.

The contract between the player and the Italian club ended today, June 30. Thus, the 34-year-old Italian became a free agent and will be able to move to another club for free.

D'Ambrosio joined Inter from Torino in January 2014. The transfer amount was 3.8 million euros. In total, he played 284 matches for the Milan club in all competitions, scored 21 goals and gave 20 assists. Previously played for Potenza and Juve Stabia. Champion of Italy, 2-time winner of the Italian Cup, 2-time winner of the Italian Super Cup.