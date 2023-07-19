RU RU
Main News Inter Miami sign another ex-Barcelona player

The head and owner of Inter Miami Jorge Mas announced a new high-profile transfer for his club.

According to his information, Spanish defender Jordi Alba, known for his performances for Barcelona, is to join the American team in the near future.

"Alba has already signed all the necessary documents and will join us in the coming days," he said.

Last season Jordi Alba played 24 matches in the Spanish championship for Barcelona, in which he recorded two goals and three assists.

"Blue-granates" together with Alba became champions with 88 points. At the end of the season, the Catalan club announced that Alba will leave the club at the end of the contract.

Interestingly, this summer the American club also announced agreements with two former Barcelona players - Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

Earlier this week, the US club hosted a presentation of the star players at Inter Miami's home stadium.

