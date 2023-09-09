Inter Miami coach upset fans with news of Messi's return

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino upset the team's fans with the timing of Lionel Messi's return from the Argentina national team.

According to the Argentine coach, the team captain will return to the club only after the match with Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualifying round.

Let us remind you that Lionel Messi scored the only goal in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match with Ecuador, which took place on the night of September 7-8. During the meeting, the forward was replaced, after which rumors began to spread about the player’s microtrauma. Sources wrote that due to the injury, he will not be able to take part in the away qualifying match with Bolivia on September 12 and will return to the United States earlier.

"It doesn't appear to be a serious issue. He was showing some signs of fatigue. At least that's what we have for now. We'll probably get more information throughout the day. I wouldn't say right now that he won't play." against Bolivia in La Paz. It's too early to say. I can't imagine that he won't have the opportunity to play," Martino was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Let us remind you that on September 10, Inter Miami will play against Sporting Kansas City in the MLS.