RU RU NG NG
Main News Inter Miami coach upset fans with news of Messi's return

Inter Miami coach upset fans with news of Messi's return

Football news Today, 04:00
Inter Miami coach upset fans with news of Messi's return Photo: Marca

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino upset the team's fans with the timing of Lionel Messi's return from the Argentina national team.

According to the Argentine coach, the team captain will return to the club only after the match with Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualifying round.

Let us remind you that Lionel Messi scored the only goal in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match with Ecuador, which took place on the night of September 7-8. During the meeting, the forward was replaced, after which rumors began to spread about the player’s microtrauma. Sources wrote that due to the injury, he will not be able to take part in the away qualifying match with Bolivia on September 12 and will return to the United States earlier.

"It doesn't appear to be a serious issue. He was showing some signs of fatigue. At least that's what we have for now. We'll probably get more information throughout the day. I wouldn't say right now that he won't play." against Bolivia in La Paz. It's too early to say. I can't imagine that he won't have the opportunity to play," Martino was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Let us remind you that on September 10, Inter Miami will play against Sporting Kansas City in the MLS.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news Yesterday, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news Yesterday, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Yesterday, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Ronaldo sums up Portugal's most important victory Football news Today, 04:30 Manchester United star responds to abuse allegations Football news Today, 04:00 Inter Miami coach upset fans with news of Messi's return Football news Today, 03:30 In USA is delighted with Messi's performance for Inter Miami Football news Today, 03:00 The disqualification of the Liverpool star was extended: he spoke obscenely at the referee Football news Today, 02:30 Neymar breaks Pele's "eternal" record Football news Today, 02:00 Di Maria will soon retire: dates announced Football news Today, 01:30 The 16-year-old footballer spoke about his first goal for the Spanish national team Football news Today, 01:00 PSG president spoke about the possible participation of Arabian clubs in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
Sport Predictions
Football Today Azerbaijan vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023 Football Today Ukraine vs England prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football Today Estonia vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on the Euro 2024 Qualification match on September 9, 2 Football Today Prediction for Romania vs Israel 9 September 2023 Football Today North Macedonia vs Italy prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Lebanon - India September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Montenegro vs Bulgaria prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023