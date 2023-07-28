Inter may change the strategy for the transfer of Anatoly Trubin

According to Linterista, citing La Gazzetta Dello Sport, AC Milan's "Inter" may postpone the transfer of Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin until the summer of 2024.

As per the source, the Italian club is not willing to pay the demanded fee of 20 million euros for the goalkeeper. Therefore, the management of "Inter" may decide to sign the Ukrainian player in a year when his contract with "Shakhtar" expires. This way, Trubin will become a free agent and can join another club for free.

Earlier, it was reported that "Inter" was close to purchasing 33-year-old goalkeeper Jan Sommer from Bayern Munich and the Swiss national team. The transfer fee for Sommer is said to be four million euros, excluding bonuses.

Anatoliy Trubin, aged 21, is a product of "Shakhtar." He has played a total of 94 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, conceding 94 goals. He also kept a clean sheet in 39 matches. Trubin's contract with the Donetsk club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has played a total of seven matches for the Ukrainian team, conceding 12 goals.