RU RU
Main News Inter legend's children included in club's roster for Japan tour

Inter legend's children included in club's roster for Japan tour

Football news Today, 07:55
Inter legend's children included in club's roster for Japan tour Photo: Dejan Stanković's instagram / Author unknown

Former Inter midfielder Dejan Stankovic's children have been included in the squad for the club's tour in Japan, as announced on the official website of the Italian club.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper Filip Stankovic and the 17-year-old central midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic will travel with the team. Both players have not yet made appearances for Inter's senior squad.

It's worth noting that Dejan Stankovic has another footballer son, 22-year-old Stefan Stankovic, who played for Inter's youth team but has already retired from professional football.

Dejan Stankovic played for Inter from 2004 to 2013. He made a total of 326 appearances for the Milan club in all competitions, scoring 42 goals and providing 55 assists. During his time at Inter, he won five Serie A titles (2005/06, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10), five Coppa Italia titles (2004, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011), four Supercoppa Italiana titles (2005, 2006, 2008, 2010), one UEFA Champions League title (2009/10), and one FIFA Club World Cup title in 2010.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Serie A Italy
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news Today, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news Yesterday, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:42 Juventus ready to sell four players for Romelu Lukaku Football news Today, 09:30 Juventus legend offered to Lazio Football news Today, 09:15 Manchester United have made a decision on the defender, who was bought for 55 million euros Football news Today, 08:55 Saudi Al-Ittifaq reach agreement on transfer of PSG academy graduate Football news Today, 08:42 Bayern offer Harry Kane huge salary Football news Today, 08:30 Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nasr bought the star Brazilian Football news Today, 08:15 PSG set price for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 07:55 Inter legend's children included in club's roster for Japan tour Football news Today, 07:43 The head of “Sassuolo” called the reason for the refusal to sell a player to the club from russia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Cruzeiro vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Sarmiento predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Rosario Central vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023