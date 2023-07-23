Inter legend's children included in club's roster for Japan tour

Former Inter midfielder Dejan Stankovic's children have been included in the squad for the club's tour in Japan, as announced on the official website of the Italian club.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper Filip Stankovic and the 17-year-old central midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic will travel with the team. Both players have not yet made appearances for Inter's senior squad.

It's worth noting that Dejan Stankovic has another footballer son, 22-year-old Stefan Stankovic, who played for Inter's youth team but has already retired from professional football.

Dejan Stankovic played for Inter from 2004 to 2013. He made a total of 326 appearances for the Milan club in all competitions, scoring 42 goals and providing 55 assists. During his time at Inter, he won five Serie A titles (2005/06, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10), five Coppa Italia titles (2004, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011), four Supercoppa Italiana titles (2005, 2006, 2008, 2010), one UEFA Champions League title (2009/10), and one FIFA Club World Cup title in 2010.