Inter leader criticizes Romelu Lukaku

Football news Today, 12:16
Photo: Instagram Lautaro Martinez

Forward of "Inter" and the Argentine national team, Lautaro Martinez, criticized former "Inter" striker Romelu Lukaku, stating that at a certain point, Lukaku stopped responding to his calls and the calls from other players and the club's management.

"I was disappointed in Romelu. It's true. I tried to reach him during those chaotic days, but he didn't answer. The same goes for other teammates; he simply didn't return our calls. I was very disappointed. But it's his choice," quoted Football Italia.

It's worth noting that "Inter" had attempted to buy the 30-year-old Lukaku during the summer transfer window. However, it became known that Lukaku was also negotiating with Turin's "Juventus". Subsequently, the management of the Milan club decided to halt negotiations for the forward's transfer.

Lukaku first joined "Chelsea" in the summer of 2011 from "Anderlecht", with the transfer fee amounting to €15 million. In 2014, he moved to "Everton" for €35 million. Lukaku returned to "Chelsea" in the summer of 2021 for a transfer fee of €113 million. He has played a total of 59 matches in all competitions for the London club, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

