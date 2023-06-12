Inter give Chelsea price for goalkeeper Onan

AC Milan has set the price for Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is of interest to London-based Chelsea, according to Corriere della Sera.

According to the source, the Italian club is willing to sell the goalkeeper for 40 million euros. This amount may satisfy the English club.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Onana has played 41 matches for Inter in all competitions, conceding 36 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.