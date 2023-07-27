Inter failed to beat the team of Cristiano Ronaldo

Milan's "Inter" played a friendly match and drew with "Al-Nassr" from Saudi Arabia.

In the middle of the first half, Saudi club midfielder Abdurrahman Garib scored the opening goal. Towards the end of the first half, Italian club midfielder Davide Frattesi restored the balance with a goal.

Al-Nassr's forward Cristiano Ronaldo played only the first half and did not contribute with any goals or assists.

Inter Italy - Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia - 1:1 (1:1, 0:0)

Goals: Garib, 23 - 0:1, Frattesi, 44 - 1:1

Inter: Stankovic (Di Gennaro, 72), Dumfries (Cuadrado, 46), de Vrij (Acerbi, 46), Bastoni (Stankovic, 72), Bissek (Darmian, 46), Gosens (Dimarco, 46), Calhanoglu (Aslani, 46), Barella (Sensi, 46), Frattesi (Fabbian, 72), Correa (Turam, 46), Martinez (Esposito, 72).

Al-Nassr: Al-Akidi, Al-Ghanam (Bushal, 46), Madu (Al-Fatil, 46), Al-Avzami (Al-Amri, 46), Telles (Conan, 46), Brozovic (Al-Najji, 46; Ali, 71), Talisca (Al-Haybari, 46), Fofana (Sahuli, 46; Alelevei, 67), Al-Gannam (Al-Sulayhim, 46), Garib (Al-Hassan, 46), Ronaldo (Adam, 46).