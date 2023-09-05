Inter extended the contract with the manager

RU RU NG NG
Inter Milan has extended the contract with the team's general manager, Simone Inzaghi, the club's website reported.

The new agreement is calculated until 2025.

"FC Internazionale Milano is happy to announce the renewal of the contract of coach Simone Inzaghi. Thanks to the new agreement, the coach will be at the helm of the Nerazzurri until 2025."

Simone Inzaghi took over at Inter in 2021 following the departure of another Italian specialist, Antonio Conte. It was under this manager that Inter reached the final of the Champions League for the first time in 13 years in the 2022-2023 season, where they narrowly lost to Manchester City. Therefore, it is not surprising that the management of the club wanted to extend the contract, which was calculated until the summer of 2024.

Inzaghi was in charge of Lazio from 2016 to 2021, where he showed good results and was able to win several titles. Winning the 2018-19 Coppa Italia and winning the country's Super Cup twice. In 2021, he moved to Inter, where he won two national cups in a row. He is the first since Jose Mourinho to lead the team to the Champions League final.

In the current season, Inter is on the first step of Serie A, having three wins in three rounds and not conceding a single goal.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
